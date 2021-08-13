Baby killer: Happy Bloomers Crèche Caregiver granted bail

The Adentan District Court has granted bail to Clara Ayan Ampah, the caregiver accused of causing the death of an 11-month old pre-school child at Abgogba in the Greater Accra Region.

This was after her lawyer had prayed the court for the second time to admit her to bail on July 26.

Previously, her lawyer’s request for bail was refused by the court with prosecution indicating that the case is still under investigation and that if she is granted bail, she will interfere with investigation.

The case has been adjourned to August 27 after the prosecution indicated they were yet to receive instructions from the Attorney-General’s Department on how to proceed with the case.

On May 18, the father of the 11-month baby reported the death of his daughter to the Agbogba Police after the management of the Happy Bloomers Crèche school had called to inform him that his daughter had been pronounced dead at the North Legon Hospital after she was rushed there on emergency.

After the death was announced, investigators went to the hospital and examined the body before conveying it to the Police Hospital morgue for autopsy.

As part of the investigations, CCTV footage was later handed over by the school authorities to the police which revealed that Clara Ampah possibly choked the baby in an attempt to feed her.

In the said video footage, Clara is seen trying to force the contents of a cup into the throat of the toddler while holding the baby’s hands tightly behind.

The accused person was also seen plunging the baby’s head into the cup in an attempt to get the little girl to eat, as the victim who appeared to be suffocating, screamed and kicked her legs.

The body of the baby has been handed over to the family and since buried.

