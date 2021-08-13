ModernGhana logo
We’ve fixed difficulty in buying ECG prepaid unit on phone – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said that customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) can now buy prepaid credit on their mobile phones without having to join long queues to do so.

Enumerating the number of projects and policies introduced in tackling the problems facing Ghanaians especially, the youth, Dr Bawumia said “ECG customers can now easily buy prepaid electricity units conveniently from wherever you are from your mobile phones.”

With passport acquisition, he said “The online passport applications processes are helping many people and making it easier to obtain passport”

Dr Bawumai had said that Mr Akufo-Addo has delivered on his promise by largely reducing the hardships Ghanaians especially the youths are faced with.

He said although challenges still remain in the country owing to the pandemic, the government of Mr Akufo-Addo has through policies and programmes managed the hardships in the country properly.

He said these in a Facebook post to mark the International Youth Day on Thursday August 12.

He said “Yesterday, we marked the International Youth Day in Ghana and across the world. I would like to remind the youth of our dear country that the NPP promised to reduce the suffering Ghanaians were going through under the economic mismanagement of the NDC.

“After four years in office, what is clear is that even though many Ghanaians are facing challenging times especially as a result of the economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of the NPP under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has, through policies implemented, delivered largely on its promise of reducing the suffering of Ghanaians even though we have a lot more to do in that direction.

“Below is a list of what the NPP has done to alleviate the suffering of Ghanaians since coming into office compared with the status quo ante.”

---3news.com---

