Contractor of Kaira D/A School bows to pressure; hands over keys

The contractor of the newly built Kaira D/A school in the South Dayi District has finally bowed to pressure and released the keys to the school.

The contractor, Larry Lasi in the last few weeks has been under immense pressure after deciding to hold on to the keys of the school despite completing his work.

According to him, he had been instructed by the District Chief Executive (DCE) not to hand over the keys until he is present to commission the building.

Speaking to TV3 on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, the DCE of Kaira Ernest Mallet refuted the allegation and stated that the locked-up school building was completed in 2012 but the contractor has refused to hand over the keys to the district assembly for reasons only known to him.

He said he has not been happy with the action of the contractor and had hence reported the matter to the Volta Regional Minister Archibald Yaw Letsa when he assumed his post as minister.

Following reports of the contractor’s behavior in the media, he has folded and finally handed over the keys of the building to the assembly for it to be opened for use by school children.

This has been confirmed by the DCE of Kaira Ernest Mallet after contacting the contractor and consultants of the project.