ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.08.2021 Social News

Contractor of Kaira D/A School bows to pressure; hands over keys

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Contractor of Kaira D/A School bows to pressure; hands over keys
Listen to article

The contractor of the newly built Kaira D/A school in the South Dayi District has finally bowed to pressure and released the keys to the school.

The contractor, Larry Lasi in the last few weeks has been under immense pressure after deciding to hold on to the keys of the school despite completing his work.

According to him, he had been instructed by the District Chief Executive (DCE) not to hand over the keys until he is present to commission the building.

Speaking to TV3 on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, the DCE of Kaira Ernest Mallet refuted the allegation and stated that the locked-up school building was completed in 2012 but the contractor has refused to hand over the keys to the district assembly for reasons only known to him.

He said he has not been happy with the action of the contractor and had hence reported the matter to the Volta Regional Minister Archibald Yaw Letsa when he assumed his post as minister.

Following reports of the contractor’s behavior in the media, he has folded and finally handed over the keys of the building to the assembly for it to be opened for use by school children.

This has been confirmed by the DCE of Kaira Ernest Mallet after contacting the contractor and consultants of the project.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Reject any increment in electricity tariffs proposed by ECG – ACEP to PURC
13.08.2021 | Social News
Health Alert: Possible Cholera outbreak as Tamale Teaching Hospital mortuary waste water runs through Common Market
13.08.2021 | Social News
Baby killer: Happy Bloomers Crèche Caregiver granted bail
13.08.2021 | Social News
Old Fadama residents demolish Korle Lagoon structures to plant trees
13.08.2021 | Social News
Henry Quartey calls on Greater Accra House of Chiefs to settle chieftaincy disputes
13.08.2021 | Social News
Bibiani wife killer to also answer questions on disappearance of his ex-lover in 2016
13.08.2021 | Social News
E/R: Man with machete storms Presby School at Manya Krobo to attack teacher
13.08.2021 | Social News
E/R: Speeding car crushes woman to death at Krobom
13.08.2021 | Social News
CID forms team to probe betting scandal in Ghana football
13.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line