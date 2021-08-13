ModernGhana logo
Ho: Asogli Traditional State bans funeral for purification towards Yam festival

The Asogli State Council has ban funerals for one month in the whole of Asogli land.

The ban starts from Monday, August 16 to Monday, September 19, 2021.

The Council in a press release on July 27 stated that the ban is to enable it prepare the Asogli land for Te Za 2021 festival.

Togbi Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli traditional State and his chiefs have appealed to the general public especially those in the Asogli traditional area to observe the ban to ensure a peaceful and successful celebration.

Mr Stephen Tette, the secretary of the Asogli Traditional State in interaction with ModernGhana News disclosed that during the ban some sacrifices would be made to the gods to purify the Asogli land.

He added that due to the covid-19 pandemic the traditional council will not be able to have the usual "Te Ze" celebration.

"Due to covid-19 pandemic, we will not celebrate our usual yam festival, but will just perform some sacrifices to the gods to mark the festival," he added.

He urged the general public to adhere to the customary rules and laws of the Asogli traditional council to avoid any punishment and calamity from gods.

He appealed to the people of Asogli to remain calm and observe the covid-19 safety protocols to mitigate the virus as they wait for better years to come for the celebration.

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
