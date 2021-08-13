Manso Atwere Mine site brutality: One arrested whiles others are on the run

The Ashanti regional police command has arrested 31-year-old Kwame Dapaah to aid them in investigations into the brutal assault of two persons at a mine site at Manso Atwere in the Amansie West District of Ashanti.

Dapaah was part of a group of persons seen in a viral video beating two persons with whips and sticks leading to the death of one of them, Ernest Kwabena Poku, alias ‘Lilwin’.

Owner of the Napoleon Mining Site where the dastard act was perpetrated, Mr. Bismarck Okrah alias ‘Aya’ has also been invited to the Command to assist with investigation while another person identified in the video as ‘Culture’ is on the run.

In a statement signed by Ashanti Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Godwin Ahianyo urge persons who were involved in the act and are on the run to report themselves or be arrested to face the full rigors of the law.

“The Command is appealing to the people of the area especially those who witnessed the assault and have any information to call the Police toll free hotlines 18555, 191 and 0299202240 to assist with investigation”, it said.

On Tuesday, August 10,2021, two persons were alleged to have stolen gold ore at the Napoleon Mining site in Manso Atwere.

Some persons who were allegedly acting on the orders of the owner of the site Mr. Bismarck Okrah, subjected the two suspects to severe maltreatment in the full glare of several people, leading to the death of one of them.