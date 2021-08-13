Bibiani wife killer to also answer questions on disappearance of his ex-lover in 2016

Emmanuel Okyere Bafuor

Emmanuel Okyere Bafuor who was arrested on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 after the Police declared him wanted for allegedly murdering his 24-year-old wife Johnes Afi Jassika has had to answer questions on the disappearance of his ex-lover in 2016.

Whiles the police are investigating the death of his wife, another family reported to the Bibiani police that the same Emmanuel knows something about the disappearance of their 26-year-old daughter Eva Boahemaa in November 2016.

The family told the police that Emmanuel performed knocking rites of their daughter Eva.

According to the family, they leant the suspect Emmanuel had travelled to Italy.

Unknowingly, Emmanuel was still living in Ghana.

The family noted that Emmanuel later called Eva’s mother to complain that Eva was not answering his calls and cannot also find her whereabout.

He suggested that a search should be conducted around to look for her.

“Even if it will cost me GH30million, I will pay. All her friends should be arrested and questioned for her whereabouts”, he is alleged to have told Eva’s mother, Mrs. Manu.

The family indicated that his cover was blown when Eva’s friends notified them that it was the suspect Emmanuel, who came to pick Eva from St Patrick Midwifery and Nursing Training College at Offinso when she complained of not feeling well.

According to the family, they never saw or heard from him again neither did they hear or see their daughter Eva since 2016.

The family made an official complaint to the Offinso Police but to no avail.