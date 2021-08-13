E/R: Man with machete storms Presby School at Manya Krobo to attack teacher

A man wielding a machete on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, stormed the Kodjonya Millennium Presbyterian Junior High School in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern region in an attempt to attack a teacher.

The teacher of the school according to reports is undertaking his National Service. He earlier this week rebuked a form one Junior High School student in his class over misconduct.

The student who had signed a bond of good behavior with three others for previous misconduct informed his brother that the teacher had scolded him.

Subsequently, the brother of the student rushed to the school the following day and entered the class of the teacher before locating and sitting beside his brother.

The teacher engaged the man and asked him to go out but he refused. Not having any of the behaviour of the man, the teacher rather walked out of the class and went out of the school.

As a result, when the machete-wielding man pulled up in an attempt to attack him, he was nowhere to be found.

Subsequently, the teachers in the school boycotted teaching to show support for the colleague teacher.

After jointly working together, the Parent-Teacher Association, School Management Committee, and the chiefs and elders in the community have had the man arrested.

Meanwhile, the teachers of the school are being engaged to resume their duties on Monday, August 16, 2021.