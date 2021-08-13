ModernGhana logo
13.08.2021 Social News

E/R: Speeding car crushes woman to death at Krobom

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A speeding Honda car on Thursday killed a woman identified as Dzifa at Krobom-Obretema near the Suhum stretch of Accra to Kumasi Highway.

The sad incident occurred around 3:30pm with the body of the 38-year-old woman horribly tearing apart as she died on the spot.

The suspect, Michael Kotei was driving the Honda accord private car with trade plate number DV 2115C-2021 and had three other persons with him in the car.

They traveled from Accra and were heading to Kumasi at high speed. Still unclear what might have happened, the 36-year-old driver veered off the road with the car and crushed the female pedestrian who was standing by the roadside waiting to board a commercial vehicle to her destination.

Subsequently, Michael Kotei crashed his car into a nearby bush before the car stopped.

The driver and all other persons in the Honda car sustained injuries and had to be rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital to receive medical attention.

Later on, the dismembered body of the deceased was removed and taken to the mortuary of the Suhum Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, the accident vehicle was impounded at the Suhum Police station.

