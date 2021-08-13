ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.08.2021 General News

Buffer Stock dispatches food to Damongo SHS to forestall shutdown over food shortage

Buffer Stock dispatches food to Damongo SHS to forestall shutdown over food shortage
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The National Food Buffer Stock Company Limited has dispatched a truckload of food items to the Damongo Senior High School in the Savannah Region following reports that the school is on the verge of a shutdown.

Reports suggest that the school has run out of food to feed students and may close down.

But speaking to Citi News, Head of Cooperate Affairs at National Food Buffer Stock Company Limited Emmanuel Arthur, more truckload of food items will be sent to the school.

According to him, the headmaster of the school has acknowledged receipt of the initial load that was despatched.

He added that the company will ensure no school is deprived of food items.

“On Thursday we despatched a truckload of food to the school and the headmaster for the school has called to acknowledge receipt of the food items and that their storage facility couldn’t contain all the items, so they will find another place to keep the rest.”

The school currently has over 1,800 students and is the biggest senior school in the Savannah Region

-Citinews-

More General News
ModernGhana Links
Ghana Federation of Disabilities elect new executives
12.08.2021 | General News
Akufo-Addo appoints Kofi Dzamesi as CEO of Bui Power Authority
12.08.2021 | General News
Prez of National House of Chiefs pledges support for Mining Sector Road Rehabilitation Secretariat
11.08.2021 | General News
Ghana Start-Up Bill: SNV Ghana holds validation workshop at Ejisu
11.08.2021 | General News
Akufo-Addo appoints Former NCA Deputy Director General Prince Sefah As GIFEC CEO
11.08.2021 | General News
Rent Control to go digital – Asenso Boakye hints
10.08.2021 | General News
Elders of Pentecost church shower blessings on Chief of Nkwanta-Akrofrom at Akwasidae Festival
10.08.2021 | General News
Akufo-Addo appoints Kweku Asomah Cheremeh as India High Commissioner
10.08.2021 | General News
Striking UTAG members can't be threatened by court injunction — NEC
10.08.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line