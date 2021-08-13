Buffer Stock dispatches food to Damongo SHS to forestall shutdown over food shortage

The National Food Buffer Stock Company Limited has dispatched a truckload of food items to the Damongo Senior High School in the Savannah Region following reports that the school is on the verge of a shutdown.

Reports suggest that the school has run out of food to feed students and may close down.

But speaking to Citi News, Head of Cooperate Affairs at National Food Buffer Stock Company Limited Emmanuel Arthur, more truckload of food items will be sent to the school.

According to him, the headmaster of the school has acknowledged receipt of the initial load that was despatched.

He added that the company will ensure no school is deprived of food items.

“On Thursday we despatched a truckload of food to the school and the headmaster for the school has called to acknowledge receipt of the food items and that their storage facility couldn’t contain all the items, so they will find another place to keep the rest.”

The school currently has over 1,800 students and is the biggest senior school in the Savannah Region

