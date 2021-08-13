Sputnik V saga: Dubai Sheikh has refunded $2.4m, no further action against Agyeman-Manu — Afenyo-Markin

Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has confirmed that Sheikh Al Maktoum has refunded $2.47 million for the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccines he failed to supply to government.

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum agreed to refund balance of monies paid for the procurement of Sputnik V Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines.

This was after a letter written by the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu who is under intense pressure to resign to refund monies paid into his account for 300,000 Sputnik V vaccines that were not supplied.

This became necessary after a report from Parliament’s Ad hoc Committee indicted the Health Minister of failing to seek parliamentary approval before entering into the agreement.

Kwaku Agyemang Manu in July this year admitted that he independently approved the purchase of a $64.6 million contract for Sputnik V Vaccine from Russia.

This subjected him to all manner of criticisms for entering an agreement for the supply of Sputnik V vaccines with a middleman, Sheikh Al Maktoum without Parliament approval.

The Health Minister in a letter written to Sheikh Al Maktoum stated, " It would be very much appreciated if the amount is transferred back into the sending bank account as per the earlier swift advice dated 9th April, 2021."

After presenting Ghana with 20,000 doses of the vaccine instead of the initially agreed doses of 300,000 for the first batch, the deal was subsequently terminated.

He stated, “By this letter, I also wish to formally request for the refund of the remaining amount for the non-supplied doses, which should be the total amount paid to your office, minus the amount due for the 20,000 doses you already supplied, in line with your earlier e-mail dated 25th July, 2021, in which it was affirmed that on the 13th April, 2021, funds were transferred into your accounts as fifty percent (50%) advance for the initial batch of 300,000 doses,” parts of the letter read.

In a reply to Health Minister, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum has confirmed that he is ready to initiate the process to transfer $2,470,000 into the bank account to be provided by the Minister.

Below is the letter from Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum:

Amid doubts of monies being refunded, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has provided clarity on the matter.

According to the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, it is true Sheikh Al Maktoum has refunded to the Ghana government.

“I can confirm that the refund has been made, and to me, the major concern to Ghanaians was a possible financial loss to the state, but the Minister was sincere before the Committee on the issues,” Afenyo-Markin said in an interview as quoted on myjoyonline.com.

According to the MP who chaired the committee that probed the botched Sputnik V vaccine deal, the committee will not take any further action on the matter.

His reason is that the Committee's recommendation to the under-fire Health Minister has been carried out.

“This confirms that the Minister did not lie when he said he, at all material times, was dealing with a credible entity and today, the funds have fully landed in government accounts. If you ask me, I will say the Committee has no further action to take because the recommendation has been met with the refund of the money,” he emphasised.