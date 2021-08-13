Mahama is coming 2024 — Former minister hints

Listen to article

Former Minister of Food and Agriculture under Mahama's government, Alhaji Muniru Limuna has hinted former President John Dramani Mahama will soon announce his comeback to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the 2024 general elections.

Alhaji Limuna who is an avid confidant of the former President made this known at Busunu in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region when he honored an invitation from a youth group calling itself Friends of Alhaji Muniru (FOAM) to cut a cake to commemorate his 54th birthday.

According to him, former President Mahama is the ultimate candidate who can win power for the NDC to rescue Ghanaians from the mess and hardship Akufo-Addo government has forced them to endure.

He urges well-meaning Ghanaians to see the comeback of former President John Mahama as victory again for those who meant well for the country and the future of the young ones who must succeed.

The vociferous Alhaji Limuna who is very critical of the Nana Addo-Bawumia led administration while disclosing the comeback of John Mahama to the over thousand people gathered to grace his birthday celebration pledged to contribute his quota to recapture the lost seats in the Region.

Last week, John Dramani Mahama hinted at contesting the Presidential seat in 2024 after his ‘He who loses a fight, fights another day’ message to Voltarians.

The leading figure of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said this when he presented building materials and other relief items to victims of a recent tidal waves disaster in Agavedzi in the Ketu South constituency of the Volta Region.

“Let us not be disappointed and discouraged. They say he who fights and loses lives to fight another day.

“What we have to do is to focus on the party: selecting a flag bearer to lead us again and I’m sure by 2024, by the grace of God, NDC will come back to office,” the former President emphasized.