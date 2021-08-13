ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.08.2021 Headlines

Akufo-Addo assures improved security in Ahafo Region

Akufo-Addo assures improved security in Ahafo Region
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

President Akufo-Addo has given the assurance his government would ensure absolute security in the Ahafo region, as Newmont Ghana Gold Limited (NGGL) is about to commence mining in the Ahafo North enclave.

He said government was recruiting additional 4,000 Police personnel, saying some of the new recruits would be posted to the region for enhanced security.

President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance when he called on the President and members of the Yamfo Traditional Council on Thursday to begin his two-day working visit to the Ahafo Region.

Responding to a request by Nana Ansah Adu-Baah II, the Paramount Chief of Yamfo Traditional Area, the President noted operations of NGGL would open up Ahafo North and make the area a bigger mining hub that would consequently lead to high population growth, and assured his government would also ensure lives and property were protected.

President Akufo-Addo also promised the people his government would facilitate the completion of abandoned and on-going road projects in the area to facilitate the movements of the people and their economic activities.

Nana Adu-Baah II, who is also the President of the Ahafo Region House of Chiefs expressed worry that illegal logging and lumbering had become rampant and depleting forest reserves in the region.

He said the Yamfo area had the biggest forest reserve in the region and appealed to the President to consider the establishment of a forestry office in the area to control unscrupulous activities of chainsaw operators and preserve the forest reserves too.

Nana Adu-Baah commended President Akufo-Addo for his efforts in managing the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in the country and urged Ghanaians to support the fight against the spread of the virus by adhering to all health and safety protocols and government restrictions.

---GNA

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Sputnik V saga: Dubai Sheikh has refunded $2.4m, no further action against Agyeman-Manu — Afenyo-Markin
13.08.2021 | Headlines
A/R: Woman arrested for selling bird flu infected chicken at Mankranso
12.08.2021 | Headlines
A/R: Coordinating Directors, Finance Officers of five District Assemblies to cough up GHS70,000 — Audit report
13.08.2021 | Headlines
Airports Management overspends approved budget by over GH¢25m — Audit report
12.08.2021 | Headlines
Nana, I and my queen will help you in fixing the country, governance is not for one person – Chief of Chiraa
12.08.2021 | Headlines
SSNIT lost Gh₵70,814,300m due to ‘bad’ investments – Audit report
12.08.2021 | Headlines
Ex-GIJ SRC president Joseph Agbezuke, 2 others implicated for chopping over GHS120,000
12.08.2021 | Headlines
“Fixing Ghana Is A Collective Responsibility” – Chief of Chiraa to Ghanaians
12.08.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo praises Health and Employment Ministers as two industrious sons of Bono Region
12.08.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line