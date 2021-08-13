Akufo-Addo assures improved security in Ahafo Region

President Akufo-Addo has given the assurance his government would ensure absolute security in the Ahafo region, as Newmont Ghana Gold Limited (NGGL) is about to commence mining in the Ahafo North enclave.

He said government was recruiting additional 4,000 Police personnel, saying some of the new recruits would be posted to the region for enhanced security.

President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance when he called on the President and members of the Yamfo Traditional Council on Thursday to begin his two-day working visit to the Ahafo Region.

Responding to a request by Nana Ansah Adu-Baah II, the Paramount Chief of Yamfo Traditional Area, the President noted operations of NGGL would open up Ahafo North and make the area a bigger mining hub that would consequently lead to high population growth, and assured his government would also ensure lives and property were protected.

President Akufo-Addo also promised the people his government would facilitate the completion of abandoned and on-going road projects in the area to facilitate the movements of the people and their economic activities.

Nana Adu-Baah II, who is also the President of the Ahafo Region House of Chiefs expressed worry that illegal logging and lumbering had become rampant and depleting forest reserves in the region.

He said the Yamfo area had the biggest forest reserve in the region and appealed to the President to consider the establishment of a forestry office in the area to control unscrupulous activities of chainsaw operators and preserve the forest reserves too.

Nana Adu-Baah commended President Akufo-Addo for his efforts in managing the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in the country and urged Ghanaians to support the fight against the spread of the virus by adhering to all health and safety protocols and government restrictions.

