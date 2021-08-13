ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.08.2021 Social News

CID forms team to probe betting scandal in Ghana football

CID forms team to probe betting scandal in Ghana football
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has formed a team to investigate the match fixing and bribery allegation that hit the Ghana Premier League (GPL) Match day 34 clash between AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies FC.

This follows an earlier meeting between President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah on Monday, July 26, 2021.

The Investigative team is led by a Commissioner Of Police (COP) with support from other Divisions within the Police Unit.

The team has begun work and are expected to cooperate with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to weed out the canker.

The Investigative team later had an initial engagement with the General Secretary of the GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.) and Obed Tuffuor - Integrity Officer of the GFA on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

The GFA urges any member of the public, the media and players, to contact the Investigative team at the CID Headquarters in Accra.

Currently, Prosecutors of the Ghana Football Association are dealing with the sporting investigations.

---GNA

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Pressure from my pregnant woman forced me to steal — Suspect tells court
13.08.2021 | Social News
Careless driver kills woman at Suhum
13.08.2021 | Social News
Western Togoland case: 7 test negative for Covid-19, motion for bail adjourned to August 19
12.08.2021 | Social News
Media hype of crime causes fear, panic in the country – Kwesi Ofori
12.08.2021 | Social News
Kasoa ritual murder: Investigators fail to produce evidence in court forces Judge to adjourn hearing
12.08.2021 | Social News
Efifiduase sand winners, angry youth reach compromise over usage of newly tarred road
12.08.2021 | Social News
Initiate activities to discourage youth from engaging in terrorism — Commonwealth Officer
12.08.2021 | Social News
“I'll deal with you all” - Kurt warns match-fixers
12.08.2021 | Social News
Punish GNPC Management for procurement breaches in US$34m contract – Audit General
12.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line