13.08.2021 Regional News

Mansenhene appeals to Akufo-Addo to expand Dormaa East Hospital

By Linda Osei-Fobi
The Omanhene of Mansen Traditional Area of Dormaa East District, in the Bono Region, Barima Ansu Adjei, has appealed for infrastructure and expansion of the Dormaa East Hospital.

He said the expansion of the facility will enable it meet the healthcare needs of the growing population of the District as well as help reduce pressure on neighboring hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Omanhene made the appeal at a durbar in honour of President Nana Akufo-Addo at his palace on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, when he paid a courtesy call on chiefs and people of Mansen Traditional Area.

In his address to welcome the President, the chief aside his appeal to the government for access roads, girl’s dormitories in the two secondary schools as well as a school bus, cassava processing factory and investors support for the 1D1F poultry processing plant among others, appealed fervently for the Dormaa East District Hospital to receive government’s immediate attention to ensure quality and adequate healthcare for his people.

The District Hospital, once a health centre was upgraded few years ago to a polyclinic status and later into a District Hospital without any major improvement in its facilities and that is how it has served its growing population even in its current status as a District Hospital.

With the growing population in view, and the need to elevate the District to its befitting status as well as the need for quality healthcare delivery for the people in the district, the visit of the President in the company of the Health Minister was much appropriate a time, for such a request especially when government already intends building district hospitals across the country.

However, Barima Ansu Adjei was very much appreciative to the President and his government for the numerous development the District has benefited from.

He mentioned 48 completed boreholes, completed Health Centers, Police Stations, a Fire Station, an NHIS office, a new Lorry Station, numerous classroom blocks across the District and others.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was in Dormaa East District (Mansen Traditional Area) this time around as part of his regional tour of the nation. It was to enable him greet and thank chiefs and people of the area for their support in the last year’s elections and to also inspect the phase 1 and 2 of the 36km Wamfie-Adiembra road project.

The President who was led to the District by the Bono Regional Minister, Hon Justina Owusu Banahene was also in the company of other entourage of both current and former Ministers as well as Deputy Ministers and MPs.

