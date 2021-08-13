ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.08.2021 Education

Minister confirms food shortage in Damongo SHS

Minister confirms food shortage in Damongo SHS
Listen to article

The Savannah Regional Minister, Hon. Saeed Muazu Jibril has confirmed the shortage of food at Damongo Senior High School located in the West Gonja municipality of the Savannah Region.

This development according to information available to ModernGhana News has forced majority of the students to become day students.

Speaking in a phone interview, the Savannah Regional Minister blamed the shortage on the suppliers of food items to the school.

He said the suppliers failed to inform the school about their inability to supply them food items over what they claim is skyrocketing food prices on the market.

According to him, two long vehicles with foodstuff have been dispatched to the school before the situation gets worst as government make strides to find lasting solution to it.

The Headmaster of the school however declined to comment on the issue.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

More Education
ModernGhana Links
Akatsi South MP hands over three Unit Classroom block to Kpevenu D/A Primary School
12.08.2021 | Education
"Restructure teachers' promotion examination, we deserve better" - Teachers' Unions to GES
11.08.2021 | Education
KTU VC laments accommodation crisis in school
09.08.2021 | Education
Regional Minister charge directors to transform education sector in Upper West
06.08.2021 | Education
Banasco Seidu Nuhu secure scholarships for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District
06.08.2021 | Education
Cape Coast Resources Limited renovates 3 Unit JHS Block for Kangaboi Community in Aowin
05.08.2021 | Education
Parents, Teachers thrilled at Bookworm Season 3 finals as Enam, Nii Omanhene pick first positions
05.08.2021 | Education
NLC orders UTAG, SSA-UoG to suspend strike; come for meeting on Thursday
02.08.2021 | Education
Delay in constituting MoE boards affecting education reform —EduWatch
02.08.2021 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line