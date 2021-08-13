Minister confirms food shortage in Damongo SHS

Listen to article

The Savannah Regional Minister, Hon. Saeed Muazu Jibril has confirmed the shortage of food at Damongo Senior High School located in the West Gonja municipality of the Savannah Region.

This development according to information available to ModernGhana News has forced majority of the students to become day students.

Speaking in a phone interview, the Savannah Regional Minister blamed the shortage on the suppliers of food items to the school.

He said the suppliers failed to inform the school about their inability to supply them food items over what they claim is skyrocketing food prices on the market.

According to him, two long vehicles with foodstuff have been dispatched to the school before the situation gets worst as government make strides to find lasting solution to it.

The Headmaster of the school however declined to comment on the issue.