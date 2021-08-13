A/R: Coordinating Directors, Finance Officers of five District Assemblies to cough up GHS70,000 — Audit report

The Auditor General has ordered the recovery of GH70,043.23 from the Coordinating Directors and Finance Officers of five District Assemblies in the Ashanti region back to the respective Assemblies accounts.

Asante Akim Central, Afigya Kwabre North, Sekyere East, Adansi South and Amansie West failed to account for various sums used for goods and services in 2020, according to the 2020 Auditor General Report.

Their inability to account for the said amount, according to the report is in contravention of Regulation 78 of the PFMR, 2019 (LI2378).

“We noted that out of the total amount of GH 202,915.77 disbursed by five assemblies for various goods and services, only GH132,872.54 was accounted for.

"…We could therefore not confirm propriety of payments of GH70,043.23 which could lead to misapplication and misappropriation”, the report indicated.

The report also directed the management of the Sekyere Central District to draw the attention of the Administrator of DACF to some overpayments of GH30,501.00 made to Zoomlion Ghana Limited from the district’s account for it to be returned to them.

According to the report, Zoomlion Ghana Limited and Sekyere Central District had an agreement in February 2019 for Fumigation Services and Sanitation Improved Package (SIP) at a quarterly fee of GH42,000.00 and GH46,250.00 respectively.

However letters from the Administrator of DACF revealed that the quarterly amounts of GH50,312.50 and GH53,188.00 were deducted at source for SIP instead of the GH42,000.00 and GH46,250.00.

As a result, the assembly was denied an amount GH30,501.00 for its development projects.