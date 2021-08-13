ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.08.2021 Headlines

A/R: Coordinating Directors, Finance Officers of five District Assemblies to cough up GHS70,000 — Audit report

A/R: Coordinating Directors, Finance Officers of five District Assemblies to cough up GHS70,000 — Audit report
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Auditor General has ordered the recovery of GH70,043.23 from the Coordinating Directors and Finance Officers of five District Assemblies in the Ashanti region back to the respective Assemblies accounts.

Asante Akim Central, Afigya Kwabre North, Sekyere East, Adansi South and Amansie West failed to account for various sums used for goods and services in 2020, according to the 2020 Auditor General Report.

Their inability to account for the said amount, according to the report is in contravention of Regulation 78 of the PFMR, 2019 (LI2378).

“We noted that out of the total amount of GH 202,915.77 disbursed by five assemblies for various goods and services, only GH132,872.54 was accounted for.

"…We could therefore not confirm propriety of payments of GH70,043.23 which could lead to misapplication and misappropriation”, the report indicated.

The report also directed the management of the Sekyere Central District to draw the attention of the Administrator of DACF to some overpayments of GH30,501.00 made to Zoomlion Ghana Limited from the district’s account for it to be returned to them.

According to the report, Zoomlion Ghana Limited and Sekyere Central District had an agreement in February 2019 for Fumigation Services and Sanitation Improved Package (SIP) at a quarterly fee of GH42,000.00 and GH46,250.00 respectively.

However letters from the Administrator of DACF revealed that the quarterly amounts of GH50,312.50 and GH53,188.00 were deducted at source for SIP instead of the GH42,000.00 and GH46,250.00.

As a result, the assembly was denied an amount GH30,501.00 for its development projects.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Sputnik V saga: Dubai Sheikh has refunded $2.4m, no further action against Agyeman-Manu — Afenyo-Markin
13.08.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo assures improved security in Ahafo Region
13.08.2021 | Headlines
A/R: Woman arrested for selling bird flu infected chicken at Mankranso
12.08.2021 | Headlines
Airports Management overspends approved budget by over GH¢25m — Audit report
12.08.2021 | Headlines
Nana, I and my queen will help you in fixing the country, governance is not for one person – Chief of Chiraa
12.08.2021 | Headlines
SSNIT lost Gh₵70,814,300m due to ‘bad’ investments – Audit report
12.08.2021 | Headlines
Ex-GIJ SRC president Joseph Agbezuke, 2 others implicated for chopping over GHS120,000
12.08.2021 | Headlines
“Fixing Ghana Is A Collective Responsibility” – Chief of Chiraa to Ghanaians
12.08.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo praises Health and Employment Ministers as two industrious sons of Bono Region
12.08.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line