12.08.2021

Western Togoland case: 7 test negative for Covid-19, motion for bail adjourned to August 19

Motions for bail filed by some 17 persons accused of participating in a prohibited organization dubbed Western Togoland Restoration Front have been adjourned to August 19 and 26.

The cases called separately in three groups of seven, six and four were adjourned for the parties to put their houses in order.

This was after the High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Comfort K. Tasiame held that there was no proof of service on the case dockets.

The court also observed that proceedings in the trial court differently constituted were not attached to the motions for bail.

The 17 accused persons arraigned for participating in a prohibited organization including the Western Togoland Restoration Front have pleaded not guilty to charges.

They have been remanded into lawful custody.

The group of seven who were sent to the National Intelligence Bureau formally BNI for Covid-19 test before being taken to prisons custody have all tested negative

The prosecution Frederick Adu Gyamfi who held brief for substantive Prosecutor informed the court.

Six of the seven are being represented by Lawyer Andrews Kudzo Vortia.

The seven who underwent the Covid-19 test are Ebenezer Gblorkor, Apetorbor Kpogo alias Godwin Amewu, Joseph Nyamewu, Wisdom Kuvor, Israel Bessah Kpexor, Mohammed Sekey alias Liberia, Kwabena Azumah alias Thunder and Francis Koku Dogbetor.

---kasapafm

