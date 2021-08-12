ModernGhana logo
12.08.2021 Crime & Punishment

Tema Police declare Chinese wanted for attempted murder

Jiang Yonghong, wanted by the police.Jiang Yonghong, wanted by the police.
THE ASHAIMAN District Court in Accra has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a Chinese national for allegedly shooting a fellow Chinese at a night club in Tema.

Jiang Yonghong alias Motor, a 49-year-old Mechanic, the prime suspect who is currently at large after reportedly committed the offence at the KTV Night Club and Casino has been declared wanted by the court presided over by Eleanor Krakra Barnes-Botchway, a Circuit Court judge, sitting with additional responsibility as District Magistrate in Ashaiman.

However, his accomplice Luo Chuan alias Bullet, a 37-year-old night club operator who was arrested after the incident has been remanded by the court to allow for ample time for further investigations.

They have been charged with conspiracy to Commit Crime, namely Attempt to Commit Murder contrary to Section 23(1) and 48 of Criminal Offences Act 1960, (Act 29).

Whilst Jiang Yonghong was again charged with attempted murder contrary to Section 48 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act29), Luo Chuan was additionally charged with Duty to Prevent a Felony contrary to section 22 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (29) and Abetment of Attempted murder.

According to the facts of the case narrated to the court, the main suspect, who is currently on the run, is allegedly on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, shot at the victim three times without provocation at the premises of a Casino at Community 6 and absconded in a black 4×4 Lexus with Registration No. GT 9555-15 being driven by the suspect in custody.

Upon receiving a report and after initial enquiries, the police traced the getaway vehicle to Aristocrat Casino at Community 11, Tema on Saturday, August 7, 2021, where the vehicle was impounded and arrested a suspect with the keys to the said vehicle.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Luo Chuan at his hideout in Tema and has since been arraigned before the Ashaiman District Court on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 and remanded into Police custody to reappear on August 25, 2021.

Meanwhile, police are making unrelenting efforts to apprehend the main suspect to face the rigors of the Law after a duplicate docket was being prepared to be forwarded to the Attorney General for advice.

