Airports Management overspends approved budget by over GH¢25m — Audit report

The latest Auditor General’s report has cited the Ghana Airports Company Limited for a financial irregularity offence as the company overspent its approved budget for 2020.

The GAC had spent above its approved budget by a GH¢25,695,842.64, contrary to Regulation 23 and 27 of the Public Financial Regulations, 2019 (L. I. 2378), the report said.

The report added: “Non-compliance with the above Regulation had accounted to this irregularity. We recommended to Management to spend within budget as it put stress on the financial position of the Company”.

The disclosure comes in the wake of the tension at the Airport company between the workers and management.

On Monday, staff of the company staged a protest demanding for the transfer of their funds to the respective fund managers.

The demand followed a physical assault of a worker by the Managing Director for the company Yaw Kwakwa during a staff meeting over their 13-month arrears.

The said assault which was captured on video in possession of Starr News has heightened the agitations from the workers who have been demanding the removal of Mr. Kwakwa over mismanagement for a while now.

SSNIT has, however, sued the Ghana Airport Company over its failure to pay the contribution of workers.

Speaking to Kasapa News about the development, the chairman for the local chapter of the Public Services Workers Union, Abdul Isaka Bamba described the physical assault on the worker as unfortunate.

According to Mr. Bamba failure to release the funds has brought untold hardship on staff who are unable to access loans from their credit union.