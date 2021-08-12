Nana, I and my queen will help you in fixing the country, governance is not for one person – Chief of Chiraa

The Chief of the Chiraa Traditional Area in the Sunyani West District of the Bono Region, Nana Afari Mintah has charged Ghanaians to come together as one and help President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fix, and develop the country.

He said governance is not a one person affair.

The Chief of Chiraa made these remarks on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, when the President called on him at his Palace as part of a two-day tour of the Bono Region.

Nana Afari Mintah in making reference to the recently staged #FixTheCountry protest said one person cannot fix the country.

He said governance is possible when done collectively and hence if Ghanaians want to fix and see the country develop, everyone should do the right things and help the President.

“Nana, not long ago, some young men, who call themselves fix the country advocates, demonstrated. Nana, I and my (queen) mother will help you in fixing the country. Governance is not for a single person or few people to undertake. It is a collective responsibility. It is for all of us to contribute our quota in developing the country. Let us all, in unity, support the President in discharging his vision to develop Ghana,” the Chief of Chiraa said.

Nana Afari Mintah continued, “If you want to fix Ghana and you are into galamsey, can you do it? Our water bodies have been destroyed through galamsey. How do we fix a country with this attitude?

“Our forest reserves, left for us by our forefathers, forests which belong to the state, you enter them and fell down the trees, you degrade them. How do you fix it? Pay taxes, you say I will not pay, you dodge it. Can you fix it?

“If we all unite and listen to the President and do what we are supposed to, I know Ghana will develop.”

In a plea to the President, the Chief of Chiraa asked President Akufo-Addo to have his government build an administration block, classroom block, and an ICT Centre for the only Senior High School in the area.