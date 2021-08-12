ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
12.08.2021 Social News

Efifiduase sand winners, angry youth reach compromise over usage of newly tarred road

Efifiduase sand winners, angry youth reach compromise over usage of newly tarred road
Listen to article

Sand winners who ply the ongoing asphalting Effiduase road were stopped by the youth of the area over possible destruction of the road.

At a meeting in Effiduase on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, between youth leaders and leaders of the sand winners, it was agreed that no more heavy duty vehicles would be made to ply the newly asphalted road until it’s fully dried.

The meeting became necessary as the youth swore never to allow them access through their town due to the already destruction of portion of the newly tarred road.

One of the leaders who is Assembly Member for Daaman, Collins Owusu Nyarko told ModernGhana News that “if they pass this road 100 times, we will stop them 100 times”, proving how resilient they are in halting their operation.

The sand winners may have taken the actions of the irate youth on Monday and Tuesday for a joke but realising how serious they were taking the matter including roadblocks on Wednesday decided to strike an agreement.

It is surprising however that, in all these, the police have been quiet in the peace processes.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Western Togoland case: 7 test negative for Covid-19, motion for bail adjourned to August 19
12.08.2021 | Social News
Media hype of crime causes fear, panic in the country – Kwesi Ofori
12.08.2021 | Social News
Kasoa ritual murder: Investigators fail to produce evidence in court forces Judge to adjourn hearing
12.08.2021 | Social News
Initiate activities to discourage youth from engaging in terrorism — Commonwealth Officer
12.08.2021 | Social News
“I'll deal with you all” - Kurt warns match-fixers
12.08.2021 | Social News
Punish GNPC Management for procurement breaches in US$34m contract – Audit General
12.08.2021 | Social News
CARE International commends Wacam for good works
12.08.2021 | Social News
Three Town SHS student stabs ICT teacher in Ketu South
12.08.2021 | Social News
Court sentences landlord for renting out facility without toilet for tenants
12.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line