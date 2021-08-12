Efifiduase sand winners, angry youth reach compromise over usage of newly tarred road

Listen to article

Sand winners who ply the ongoing asphalting Effiduase road were stopped by the youth of the area over possible destruction of the road.

At a meeting in Effiduase on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, between youth leaders and leaders of the sand winners, it was agreed that no more heavy duty vehicles would be made to ply the newly asphalted road until it’s fully dried.

The meeting became necessary as the youth swore never to allow them access through their town due to the already destruction of portion of the newly tarred road.

One of the leaders who is Assembly Member for Daaman, Collins Owusu Nyarko told ModernGhana News that “if they pass this road 100 times, we will stop them 100 times”, proving how resilient they are in halting their operation.

The sand winners may have taken the actions of the irate youth on Monday and Tuesday for a joke but realising how serious they were taking the matter including roadblocks on Wednesday decided to strike an agreement.

It is surprising however that, in all these, the police have been quiet in the peace processes.