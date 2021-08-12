Ex-GIJ SRC president Joseph Agbezuke, 2 others implicated for chopping over GHS120,000

A former President of the Students Representatives Council (SRC) of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Joseph Agbezuke, and two others have been implicated in a probe that has uncovered that over GHS120,000 was unaccounted for at the time he left office.

A chicken change of GHS275.12 was left in the SRC account as of June 10, 2020.

This follows an audit into the accounts of the SRC for the period between January 2019, and June 2021.

Besides ex-SRC President Joseph Agbezuke, immediate past Dean of Student of GIJ, Mr. David Ampawu, and his T.A, Miss Likem have all been implicated in the probe into the SRC account.

The audit report after the probe has revealed the three individuals mentioned above have withdrawn monies without approval from the General Assembly of the GIJ SRC to the tune of GHS120,020.84 [over 1.2billion old Ghana cedis].

Keen on retrieving the unaccounted-for money, the General Assembly of the GIJ SRC has through a statement stressed that it will proceed to court if necessary to see to it that the money is returned.

“The General Assembly has triggered processes to retrieve the GH₵120,020.84 (monies withdrawn from the SRC coffers without GA approval plus that GH₵51,940.84 Mr. Joseph claims he was leaving in the SRC accounts as of 11th July 2020) all of which should have been in the SRC accounts before this current administration took over. All processes will be followed duly including going to a court of competent jurisdiction if need be,” a release from the GIJ GA has said.

It adds, “The General Assembly will not be swayed into a media warfare or last-minute courting of public sympathy. We will follow the law to the latter and we will make sure that every pesewa that has left the SRC accounts unaccounted for be returned.”

Click HERE for the release from the GIJ General Assembly: