ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
12.08.2021 General News

Akufo-Addo appoints Kofi Dzamesi as CEO of Bui Power Authority

By Richard Obeng Bediako
Akufo-Addo appoints Kofi Dzamesi as CEO of Bui Power Authority
Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Samuel Kofi Dzamesi as the Chief Executive Officer of the Bui Power Authority.

He takes over from Fred Oware.

His appointment was contained in a letter signed by Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

“Pursuant to Section 9 (2) of the Bui Power Authority Act, 2007 (Act 740), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the Governing Board of the Authority,” the letter stated.

Kofi Dzamesi is an Engineer.

He hails from Dzodze in the Volta Region.

He was a Volta Regional minister under the John Kufour administration.

Kofi Dzamesi was the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious during Nana Akufo-Addo’s first tenure in office.

The Chiefs and Queen mothers of Dzodze Traditional Council earlier this year led by the Paramount Chief of the area Togbui Dey III called on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo , to consider the former Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, Kofi Dzamesi Ahiave in the second term of his government.

More General News
ModernGhana Links
Prez of National House of Chiefs pledges support for Mining Sector Road Rehabilitation Secretariat
11.08.2021 | General News
Ghana Start-Up Bill: SNV Ghana holds validation workshop at Ejisu
11.08.2021 | General News
Akufo-Addo appoints Former NCA Deputy Director General Prince Sefah As GIFEC CEO
11.08.2021 | General News
Rent Control to go digital – Asenso Boakye hints
10.08.2021 | General News
Elders of Pentecost church shower blessings on Chief of Nkwanta-Akrofrom at Akwasidae Festival
10.08.2021 | General News
Akufo-Addo appoints Kweku Asomah Cheremeh as India High Commissioner
10.08.2021 | General News
Striking UTAG members can't be threatened by court injunction — NEC
10.08.2021 | General News
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu elected Acting Vice-Chairperson of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association
10.08.2021 | General News
Aggrieved Airport staff chase management for unpaid welfare, SSNIT arrears
10.08.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line