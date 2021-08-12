Akufo-Addo appoints Kofi Dzamesi as CEO of Bui Power Authority

Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Samuel Kofi Dzamesi as the Chief Executive Officer of the Bui Power Authority.

He takes over from Fred Oware.

His appointment was contained in a letter signed by Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

“Pursuant to Section 9 (2) of the Bui Power Authority Act, 2007 (Act 740), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the Governing Board of the Authority,” the letter stated.

Kofi Dzamesi is an Engineer.

He hails from Dzodze in the Volta Region.

He was a Volta Regional minister under the John Kufour administration.

Kofi Dzamesi was the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious during Nana Akufo-Addo’s first tenure in office.

The Chiefs and Queen mothers of Dzodze Traditional Council earlier this year led by the Paramount Chief of the area Togbui Dey III called on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo , to consider the former Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, Kofi Dzamesi Ahiave in the second term of his government.