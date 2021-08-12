ModernGhana logo
E/R: Police chase young man for stabbing friend to death at Teacher Mante

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Police in Teacher Mante in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern region are chasing a young man for stabbing his friend to death.

According to information gathered from residents, the young man identified as Emmanuel Oko Bekoe had a misunderstanding with the deceased over some jewellery.

Not able to control his temper, the suspect pulled a knife on the deceased, Emmanuel Appiah, and attacked him.

He stabbed him in the chest and neck multiple times, killing him on the spot.

Becoming aware of the crime he has committed, Emmanuel Oko Bekoe took to his heels and is now in the wind.

The suspect according to checks accused the deceased of taking his gold plated chain necklace from his bag without his knowledge prior to the incident.

The Police and residents of Teacher Mante are currently searching for Emmanuel Oko Bekoe to make him face the full force of the law for the crime he has committed.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue pending an autopsy by the Police.

