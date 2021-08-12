Adopting anti-LGBT+ bill could create a recipe for conflict, violence – UN experts to gov’t

United Nations Human Rights experts have cautioned the Ghana government that adopting the LGBT+ bill could create a recipe for conflict and violence.

There is currently a bill [Family Values Bill] in Ghana’s Parliament that is seeking to criminalise LGBT+ and its activities.

The bill is spearheaded by an eight-member committee that includes Ningo Prampram MP Sam George and already has the backing of Speaker Alban Bagbin.

According to UN Human Rights experts, the government should endeavor to reject the bill because it will incite discrimination and violence against the LGBT+ community.

“The draft legislation argues that any person who deviates from an arbitrary standard of sexual orientation or gender identity is immediately considered dangerous, sick or anti-social. Such laws are a textbook example of discrimination.”

“The proposed law promotes deeply harmful practices that amount to ill-treatment and are conducive to torture, such as so-called ‘conversion therapy’ and other heinous violations like unnecessary medical procedures on intersex children, and so-called corrective rape for women,” a release from the UN experts read.

It adds, “The consideration of this legislation is deeply perplexing in a country that has been regarded as a champion of democracy in Africa, with an impressive record of achieving certain Millennium Development Goals by 2015,” they said. They cited specific concerns about the MDG goals on health, education, employment, housing and gender justice.

“The draft legislation appears to be the result of a deep loathing toward the LGBTI community. It will not only criminalise LGBTI people, but anyone who supports their human rights, shows sympathy to them or is even remotely associated with them.

“Given that LGBTI people are present in every family and every community it is not very difficult to imagine how, if it were to be adopted, this legislation could create a recipe for conflict and violence.”

The Family Values Bill was laid in Parliament for the first time earlier this month on August 2, 2021.

Parliament will look at it again in October 2021.