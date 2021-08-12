ModernGhana logo
French Amb. apologises to LGBT+ community for hosting Sam George on 'Touch of France' show

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
H.E Anne Sophie Ave, the French ambassador to Ghana has offered an apology to the LGBTQ+ community for hosting the Hon. Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram on her ‘Touch Of France’ TV show.

The Ambassador in recent times has been on the receiving end of backlash from persons believed to be members of the LGBT+ community after sharing excerpts of her show with the Ghanaian Parliamentarian on social media.

Some members of the LGBT+ community have questioned why the French Ambassador would host a public figure who is promoting a law against people's sexual orientation, something that France supports.

Amid the attacks, H.E Anne Sophie Ave has through a post on her Twitter page apologised to persons that felt offended.

“The French embassy in Ghana and Touchoffrance.gh promote France and the actions of France in Ghana. Our guests are ppl with an experience of France, and of FR Ghana relations, to share.

“Hosting MP S George was based on these sole criteria. I understand this has created a perception that we offered a platform to anti-LGBTQIA+ ideas: this is not the case at all. However, some people have felt offended and I wish to apologise for that,” H.E Anne Sophie Ave posted on her Twitter on August 9.

MP Same George last month was very vocal after an 8-month committee he belongs to finalised an anti-LGBT+ draft to be presented to Parliament.

The draft when it becomes law sought to criminalise LGBT+ and its activities. He has been very vocal on the draft and has crashed with LGBT+ activities on social media several times.

