ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
12.08.2021 Headlines

Akufo-Addo tours Ahafo Region

President Akufo-Addo 
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
President Akufo-Addo 

President Nana Akufo-Addo, as part of his “Thank You Tour” will this morning—Thursday, August 12, 2021 begin a two-day working visit to the Ahafo Region.

While in the region, the president will commission completed projects, inspects ongoing ones, cut sod for the commencement of new development projects, and address some chiefs and people at community durbars.

His recent tours have taken him to Upper East and West regions, North East, Savannah and Northern regions.

He’s just completed regional tour of Bono East and Bono regions before starting Ahafo region this morning.

—DGN online

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Dubai Sheikh wires $2.47m Covid-19 vaccine cash back to Ghana
12.08.2021 | Headlines
You've mismanagement Ghana into debt trap, extreme hardships with your warped logic concept– Adongo jabs Bawumia
12.08.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo consoles G.K Awuah’s family in Sunyani, donates Ghc20,000
12.08.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo commissions Bono Region Fire Service Headquarters; Sunyani Hospital Maternity Block and 3BN Admin Office
11.08.2021 | Headlines
Former IGP, Asante-Apeatu serves Net 2 presenter court writ through substituted service
11.08.2021 | Headlines
KIA covid-19 testing: Investigate Frontier Health Services’ contract with Ghana Airport Company – ASEPA petitions Special Prosecutor
11.08.2021 | Headlines
Blame engineers for shoddy works by road contractors — Board Chairman of GHA
11.08.2021 | Headlines
Ghanaians are being unsympathetic — Ofori-Atta defends Agyeman-Manu
11.08.2021 | Headlines
GHS59million prepaid meters, conductors abandoned by ECG for 5-years – Audit report
11.08.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line