Prempeh College old student turned U.S. Navy Sailor; serves on famed U.S. Navy Ship

Ghanaian-American Navy Sailor, Petty Officer 3rd Class, Antwi Adjei currently serves aboard USS Iwo Jima, a U.S. Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship.

Predictably, Adjei who is very proud of his accomplishment as Retail Specialist (RS) aboard USS Iwo Jima, seems to be living his best life, when he clearly stated that: "It's a refreshing feeling to wake up knowing you are in the world's greatest Navy."

Petty Officer 3rd Class, Antwi Adjei was an old student of Prempeh College in Ghana, circa (2008). Besides, he is a (2012) University for Development Studies, Ghana, graduate.

The sailor with Ghanaian roots, who joined the Navy a year ago said the accomplishment he is most proud of is making a rank in less than a year aboard USS Iwo Jima. " It has been my biggest achievement so far. I am still working on more accomplishments, though,” he said.

In his remarks about his role as a US Navy Retail Specialist (RS), which is a rating in the United States Navy, Adjei said: “A retail specialist is a very essential rate." “We provide services to the troop and crew onboard to boost morale. These services include ship store, laundry, vending outlets and, in some circumstances, coffee shops. It is very relaxing, but entails a lot. Especially when we are out to sea.”

Furthermore, in a press statement from Navy Office of Community Outreach-Millington, Tennessee (USA) to (delreport) on August 10, Adjei said he joined the Navy because he wanted to serve the USA. “I was not born in the United States, so the opportunity for me to be in this Navy is very big to me. I am here to serve the people of the United States of America.”

Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Adjei is most proud of becoming a better sailor.

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Adjei, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

"Serving in the Navy means everything to me,” added Adjei. “Even though I didn’t plan on moving to the United States to join the Navy, it has been the biggest thing that ever happened to me. As I said, I wasn’t born here, so the opportunity to serve this country alone means a lot to me. Also, it’s a refreshing feeling to wake up knowing you are in the worlds greatest Navy.

About USS Iwo Jima

The USS Iwo Jima is the seventh Wasp-class amphibious assault ship and the second ship in the U.S. Navy to bear that name. The ship was named for the Battle of Iwo Jima of World War II.

According to Navy officials, amphibious assault ships are designed to deliver U.S. Marines and their equipment where they are needed to support a variety of missions ranging from amphibious assaults to humanitarian relief efforts. Designed to be versatile, the ship has the option of simultaneously using helicopters, Harrier jets, and Landing Craft Air Cushioned, as well as conventional landing craft and assault vehicles in various combinations.

The Navy Office of Community Outreach in Millington, Tennessee (USA) travels around the globe to collect photos of sailors, to share with their hometown media.