Take responsibility of your health to avoid hospital stress - Dr.Kessie advise Ghanaians

Chief Executive Officer of Mount Olives Hospital and Mortuary in Techiman, the Bono East regional capital Dr. Gladson Kessie has urged Ghanaians to consider a lifestyle to promote their health.

He said this is important to avert ailments which may lead to undue frustrations in trying to seek treatment at health facilities.

The veteran health professional gave this caution in an exclusive interview with this reporter at the hospital premises in Techiman.

He noted that most of the sicknesses Ghanaians troop to the limited facilities with are caused by lack of self-consciousness and regard for health measures in our daily activities

Dr. Gladson Kessie appealed to the citizenry to make good use of government's free provision of treated mosquito nets as malaria has always topped the list of illnesses being recorded in various hospitals followed by diabetes, hypertension, typhoid amongst others.

"I appeal to the public that government has spent money for them to lie under the treated mosquito nets in order for them not to get malaria, and so I want them to use it.

"Apart from that, we have to change our lifestyle what we eat, we have to be conscious about what we eat, what time to eat and also do a lot of exercising to prevent a lot of these non-communicable diseases, you know, good exercising and eating well would also help.

"And seeking medical care early, that means coming to the hospital on time and also regular check ups, at least everybody has to make sure that you have common BP check, in my hospital here, it's free just come and sit down, have your BP check and no one will charge you anything," Dr. Gladson Kessie stated.

The 23-year experienced medical officer cum former Municipal Health Director admonishes the people of Bono East and Ghana at large to remain cautious and strictly adhere to the laid down protocols against the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Kessie called on Ghanaians to ignore all the myths about the virus and protect themselves by observing all the safety protocols.

On how the 100-bed mount Olives Hospital was established, Dr. Kessie who has previously served as director of health services for some districts including Techiman and Wenchi Municipal Assemblies as well as medical director at several hospitals in the country recounted some appalling incidents where patients were subjected to unpleasant experience whilst seeking medical care at some centres.

This according to him, together with inadequate health facilities coupled with lack of equipment inspired him to complement government by starting his own project in a very narrow rented environment before attaining the huge facility in Techiman.

With limited resources for the project, Dr. Kessie who vowed to contribute his effort in the health sector resorted to the use of locally made metal beds and I.V poles on which infusions are hung from the Techiman magazine for a start.

"As health director, I visited a lot of hospitals within and beyond the Bono East Region in Ghana, I saw that our hospitals were not enough and many patients were treated on the floor and in places that were not the best"

"so I observed this and was inspired that one day if I have money I would put up a hospital to complement government's effort to provide quality healthcare to the people of Ghana and when I had the call in 2007, I started the mount Olives hospital and when I stared, I didn't have money so I went to the magazine people in Techiman and told them that, they provide me some IV Poles and hospital beds to start which I sample in my hospital here just for history", Dr. Kessie narrated.

The former health director in his bid to expand his investments in the health service has established an ultramodern morgue facility in Tanoso within the Techiman Municipality where plans are underway to put up another hospital for many deprived settlers.