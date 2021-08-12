Akatsi South MP hands over three Unit Classroom block to Kpevenu D/A Primary School

Listen to article

The Member of Parliament for Akatsi South Constituency, Lawyer Bernard Ahiafor, has handed over an Ultra-modern three-unit classroom block and an office complex project to the staff and pupils of Kpevenu D/A Primary School of the Akatsi South District in the Volta Region on Monday, 9th August 2021.

School children at the Avadzre Electoral Area can now enjoy effective teaching and learning in a well-furnished classroom.

The project was initiated by the lawmaker and funded by the Hope for Ghana NGOs.

The school, which has an enrolment of almost 200 pupils has been battling with serious infrastructural challenges for several years.

According to the residents, the handing over of the facility would go a long way to address challenges of congestion in the classroom.

Some elders of the community who could not hide their joy thanked the MP for ensuring the construction and completion of the new school block in the community.

They indicated that such a commitment and the zeal to serve the people of the area are positively impacting the lives of people in the area.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Bernard Ahiafor noted that the completion of the facility was in fulfilment of a pledge he made to the people of Kpevenu who complained severally to him about the bad state of the old building.

He said the new structure would go a long way to promote effective teaching and learning school. “The new facility will also provide ample space for more enrolment”, he added.

According to him, his outfit will continue to knock at the doors of government and other Non-governmental Organizations (NGO’s) for the needed support to better education in the area.

He however commended the Hope for Ghana NGOs for funding the project.

According to him, his outfit has initiated series of developmental projects which include electrification and water projects in the constituency. He assured the people of Akatsi South constituency most especially the beneficiary communities of the completion of the projects.

The Headteacher of the school expressed gratitude to the MP and the NGOs for their collaborative efforts.

The handing-over ceremony was attended by the Executive Director of Hope for Ghana, Dr. Steve Green, chiefs, elders, women, staff of the School, party supporters and others.