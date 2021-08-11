E/Region: Man found dead in uncompleted building at New Juaben South

A middle-aged man has been found dead in an uncompleted building at Adweso Estate near the Trinity Presbyterian Church of Ghana in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The man who is yet to be identified was allegedly slashed in the throat with a kitchen knife found in another room next to where he laid when the team of crime scene investigators from the Eastern Regional Command and the Divisional Command got to the place.

The man had his mobile phone and a polythene bag next to him when Citi News got to the scene.

dead body bag

Some residents who spoke to Citi News say they are living in fear due to the incident.

One of the neighbours who spoke to Citi News said, “I was called by a neighbour that someone is dead in an uncompleted building. So we came around and saw the body with blood all over him. So we decided to call the police and other opinion leaders. And the police came to the scene three hours after our calls.”

Another resident said, “It is quite scary because nothing of this nature has happened around this place before, so it poses some threat to us”.

