Bibiani wife killer arrested in Kumasi after declared wanted by Police

Listen to article

The Bibiani-Ahwiaso-Bekwai police in collaboration with their counterparts in the Ashanti region have arrested suspect Emmanuel Okyere Baffuor in Kumasi.

The police say a bottle of weedicide was found on the 28-year-old man who was declared wanted on Monday, fueling rumours of suicidal intentions.

His arrest follows the murder of his wife, Joyce Johnes Affi Jacika who divorced him.

Emmanuel Okyere Baffuor was declared the key suspect in the murder of his 26-year-old ex-wife.

Joyce was found in a pool of blood covered with clothes last Friday afternoon in her parent's house at Degede in Bibiani.

There were multiple stabs on her body.

Preliminary investigations point to her husband who is on the run.

The late Joyce’s uncle narrated to ModernGhana News how Emmanuel used to beat his ex-wife to the point of death and forced her to drink his urine from a Don Simon used pack.

Even though he pleaded to the family of his late wife through their Christ Apostolic Church Pastor to beg her to return, Joyce was refused.

Upon persistent counselling from the pastor and family, she accepted to return to her husband which she wanted to inform their pastor but was later murdered.

The family of late Joyce has officially informed Emannuel’s family of her demise.