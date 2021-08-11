ModernGhana logo
E/R: Highway robbers block Patase-Asamankese road; rob commuters of over GHS12k

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Armed robbers on Monday morning blocked the Patase stretch of the Asamankese-Topease highway in the Eastern region and succeeded in robbing several commuters of thousands of Ghana cedis.

Among the commuters that became victims of the robbery were Pastors of the Asamankese Area of The Church of Pentecost.

They include Pastors, Eliezer Yaw Arkoh-Larbi and Victor Asante Ayim as well as an Elder and a Deacon of the Chruch.

According to information gathered, the highway robbers [a gang of six] barricaded the road with pieces of blocks and firewood.

Wearing reflectors and holding torchlights, the robbers pretended to be Police officers and took advantage of unsuspecting commuters to carry out the criminal activities.

The gang is said to have first attacked a motor rider and pillion as they robbed them of their mobile phones.

Refusing to let them go, the robbers kept the victims hostage and added the motorbike to the other items used as the barricade.

Later, the robbers intercepted and robbed a Rhino truck at gunpoint.

Going on to rob a Toyota corolla which was coming from the opposite, the gang made away with a sum of GHS12,500.

Before the Police could get to the scene, the robbers had already fled. The police patrol on arriving at the scene found a damaged Royal motorbike, an unregistered Toyota Corolla LE, and an empty shell of AAA cartridge.

The Eastern Regional Police Command is now all over the case with investigators ongoing to bring these robbers to book and made to face the law.

