11.08.2021 Social News

VIDEO: Stop the abuse, assaults on women in relationships now - Prophet Kofi Oduro to men

By Richard Obeng Bediako
Founder of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro has condemned levels of brutality meted out to women in marriage and in other forms of relationships.

He is incensed at the preponderance of abuse in marriage against women to the point that some spouses suffer deformity or death.

“My thought on abuse against women in marriage is one too many; I mean one too many and to what extent that women would be subjected to assault and abuse,” Prophet Kofi Oduro disclosed this on a video sighted on Facebook by Kingdomfmonline.com.

Prophet Kofi Oduro expressed fret over the fact that a country like Ghana would tolerate such uncouth behaviour to suppress women in society.

"To what extent society would regard abuse against women as a challenge and so there is the need to find a solution to stop the menace," he quizzes.

He wants the Gender Ministry to engage the civil society groups to analyze the situation and take pragmatic measures to stop all forms of abuse against women in the country.

