11.08.2021 Social News

C/R: Woman found dead on her farm

A 55-year-old woman, Abena Kwenuwa has been found dead on her farm at Enyan Abaasa in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District in the Central Region.

The deceased is reported to have left home last Sunday evening without informing anyone and never returned home.

Her husband Okyeame Kwegyere together with some residents decided to search for the deceased who they thought had traveled to her hometown Breman Essiam also in the same Ajumako Enyan Essiam District but later found out she was not there.

They then decided to search for her on her farm which is not far from their house and saw only her source pan which she used to carry farm produce.

They decided to continue searching the farm to find out if something bad has happened to her but still couldn’t find her.

They later went home and reported the incident to the Enyan Abaasa Police who mounted another search on the farm and found the woman lying lifeless on the farmland.

Police inspection on the body did not find any cut or wound.

The body has been deposited at Etuafoa Mortuary at Ajumako Mando for preservation.

The Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Police have commenced investigation into the death.

No arrests have been made so far.

---kasapafm

