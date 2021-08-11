24 family members die after mistakenly consuming fertilizer as salt

At least 24 members of a Nigerian family have reportedly died after they consumed a meal prepared with fertiliser thinking it was salt.

Local media reports monitored by African Entertainment say they died after eating the suspected poisoned meal.

They reportedly died in Danzanke village – a remote community in the north-west Sokoto state.

Ali Inname, the Sokoto State’s Health Commissioner is reported to have told journalists that the family mistakenly used fertiliser chemical that looked like salt in preparing a meal on Monday, August 9, 2021.

According to the Health Commissioner, health personnel made efforts to save the victims’ lives without success.

However, reports say some two other members of the family who tasted the meal are receiving treatment in a health facility.