ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
11.08.2021 Social News

24 family members die after mistakenly consuming fertilizer as salt

24 family members die after mistakenly consuming fertilizer as salt
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

At least 24 members of a Nigerian family have reportedly died after they consumed a meal prepared with fertiliser thinking it was salt.

Local media reports monitored by African Entertainment say they died after eating the suspected poisoned meal.

They reportedly died in Danzanke village – a remote community in the north-west Sokoto state.

Ali Inname, the Sokoto State’s Health Commissioner is reported to have told journalists that the family mistakenly used fertiliser chemical that looked like salt in preparing a meal on Monday, August 9, 2021.

According to the Health Commissioner, health personnel made efforts to save the victims’ lives without success.

However, reports say some two other members of the family who tasted the meal are receiving treatment in a health facility.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
VIDEO: Stop the abuse, assaults on women in relationships now - Prophet Kofi Oduro to men
11.08.2021 | Social News
C/R: Woman found dead on her farm
11.08.2021 | Social News
Observe COVID-19 safety protocols - NCCE to Ghanaians
11.08.2021 | Social News
C/R: Thieves kill security man, steal China items worth $500k at Gomoa Techeam
11.08.2021 | Social News
Retain our 'bauxite DCE' for another term — Atwima Mponua residents appeal to Akufo-Addo
11.08.2021 | Social News
UTAG strike: University teachers don’t eat meetings, negotiations – Gyampo to Gov’t, NLC
11.08.2021 | Social News
Leadership failure led to litany of strikes in education sector – Ablakwa
11.08.2021 | Social News
VIDEO: Watch how the late Supreme Court Justice Samuel Marful-Sau celebrated his last birthday
11.08.2021 | Social News
UTAG strike: Prof. Gyampo brands negotiation team of gov’t as incompetent
11.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line