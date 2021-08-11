Understand the pressure that forced Health Minister into the deal with Dubai Sheikh – Ofori-Atta to Ghanaians

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has urged Ghanaians to empathise with Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu and understand the pressure he was under when he signed a deal with Sheikh Ah Makhtoum to procure Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccines for the country.

This comes as a defense for the Health Minister who has been under pressure to resign with accusations that he has caused financial loss to the state and exhibited disregard for the laws of the country.

Amidst the backlash and criticism from the public and Civil Society Organisations, Ken Ofori-Atta says Ghanaians should realize the commitment Kwaku Agyemang Manu showed in attempts to procure vaccines for the country rather than the continuous chastising.

“The people [middlemen] have said they can’t supply the vaccines; which means that they have broken the contract, and then we get our $2 million back, and then we move on. But to be so unsympathetic to somebody who felt that what can he do to ensure that there is continuity for Ghanaians, and now sit comfortably to chastise him without empathizing with him; I am empathetic of him, and I expect that others will also realize the type of pressure that he was under at the time and his commitment to ensuring that Ghanaians are safe,” the Finance Minister told Asaase Radio in an interview.

Ken Ofori-Atta added, “I got a number of interviews by a lot of European media outlets, and I asked them; you sit there and ask me why I am paying more for vaccines when you are hoarding those vaccines, and I have one out of a hundred people being vaccinated whereas you have eighty over a hundred, and then you sit there and ask me why are you doing this.”

In another development to the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine saga, Member of the Parliament (MP) for the Effutu constituency, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin has argued that the Health Minister is a victim of circumstance because Ghanaians and persons who should know better are intentionally twisting the narrative surrounding the deal with Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum to embarrass him [Kwaku Agyemang Manu].