11.08.2021

C/R: Thieves kill security man, steal China items worth $500k at Gomoa Techeam

C/R: Thieves kill security man, steal China items worth $500k at Gomoa Techeam
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Thieves have butchered a security man at Gomoa Techeam in the Gomoa West District in the Central Region Wednesday dawn at a proposed poultry farm project site.

They made away with almost a quarter of the building materials meant for the project that were imported from China worth about 500,000 US dollars.

The stolen items include beams, stainless steel poles, doors among others.

The owner of the proposed poultry farm, Samia Osei in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan said this unfortunate incident has put the project on hold.

She, therefore, entreated the public to help them retrieve the stolen items for a handsome reward.

The incident has been reported to the Police for investigations.

---kasapafm

