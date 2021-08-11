Lebanese man operating illegal insurance firm in Accra arrested

Gabriel Medawar, a Lebanese national has been apprehended by the Ghana Police Service for running an unlicensed Insurance firm in the country.

The company opened in the name Harmonia Insurance Group has its office near the West African Examination Council (WAEC) Office at North Ridge, Accra, and has been rendering services to the unsuspecting public including business.

After checks by the National Insurance Commission (NIC), it found out that contrary to section 109 of the Insurance Act 2021 (Act 1061), Gabriel Medawar has been running the Insurance Business without a license.

With the help of the Ghana Police Service, the NIC has finally closed down Harmonia Insurance Group and arrested its boss Gabriel Medawar.

Speaking in an interview with GNA, Mr. Mawuli Zobgenu who is Public Relations Manager of the NIC has confirmed that Gabriel Medawar was arrested with two other accomplices believed to be his employees.

He said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect had been operating the illegal business unnoticed for a long time.

Unfortunately, some members of the general public, including renowned automobile companies, have been patronizing insurance from the unlicensed Insurance firm.

“When found culpable, the appropriate charges will be preferred against them and the commencement of their prosecution in a Court of Law,” the NIC PRO said.

On his part, the Deputy Chief Manager (Legal) at the NIC, Mr. Oliver Bio said any business that will be found to be in bed with Harmonia Insurance Group will not be spared.

Meanwhile, the public and corporate bodies have been cautioned to desist from transacting business with entities not recognized by law.