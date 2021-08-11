ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
11.08.2021 Social News

UTAG strike: University teachers don’t eat meetings, negotiations – Gyampo to Gov’t, NLC

UTAG strike: University teachers don’t eat meetings, negotiations – Gyampo to Gov’t, NLC
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The newly elected Secretary for the striking University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) Professor Ransford Gyampo says the regular meetings between the association and government have little value for their concerns.

According to him, UTAG has no confidence in the ability of the national labour commission to resolve the impasse between them and the government.

“What is happening among politicians is that they tell their followers to tighten their belts while they’re loosening their belts and eating,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday.

He added: “We have been negotiating since 2012 and today I heard there’s a meeting to discuss a roadmap to negotiation. They are not going to negotiate. I find it laughable…University teachers do not eat meetings and negotiations. We have gone through these negotiations for almost ten years, how many more years do you want us to negotiate? Tell us so we tell UTAG members so that we know we’re negotiating in perpetuity”.

UTAG began an indefinite industrial action last Tuesday over poor conditions of service and the failure of the government to resolve long-standing grievances.

The NLC however says the action is irregular especially since the leadership of the association is still negotiating with the government over their demands.

The NLC secured a 10-day interlocutory injunction on the strike by UTAG.

The 13-membership universities of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) have unanimously agreed to continue with their strike despite the suit against it by the National Labour Commission (NLC).

The group in a statement Monday said: “Following the stalling of negotiations with the government on our Conditions of Service (CoS), which culminated in our declaration of a nationwide withdrawal of teaching and related activities among member public universities, all local branch executives were tasked by the National Executive Committee (NEC) to convene an emergency meeting to solicit the views of members on the way forward.”

---starrfm

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
24 family members die after mistakenly consuming fertilizer as salt
11.08.2021 | Social News
C/R: Thieves kill security man, steal China items worth $500k at Gomoa Techeam
11.08.2021 | Social News
Leadership failure led to litany of strikes in education sector – Ablakwa
11.08.2021 | Social News
VIDEO: Watch how the late Supreme Court Justice Samuel Marful-Sau celebrated his last birthday
11.08.2021 | Social News
UTAG strike: Prof. Gyampo brands negotiation team of gov’t as incompetent
11.08.2021 | Social News
Couple face court for burning their four year old girl finger
11.08.2021 | Social News
Shatta Wale stars in 'Eka Aba Fie' music video for Dadie Opanka
10.08.2021 | Social News
Wage increment below inflation rate worrying – TUC
10.08.2021 | Social News
COVID-19: Ablakwa appeals to US Embassy to prioritise Ghanaian student visa applicants
10.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line