Minority demands termination of $570m Tema Motorway contract

The Minority in Parliament is demanding the immediate abrogation of a $570 million Tema Motorway expansion contract with Portuguese company, Mota Ingil for sidestepping parliament.

The Minister for Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako-Atta last year announced the signing of the agreement that will see the Tema Motorway converted into three lanes.

Addressing the media in parliament, a minority spokesperson on Roads and Transport Governs Kwame Agbodza disclosed the company has failed to mobilize funds for the project as required compelling government to fall on the Ghana Infrastructure Fund.

According to the Adaklu MP, the contract must rather go to local contractors. He warned the minister not to allow himself to be misled by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta or face jail term in future.

“The process leading to the selection of the contractor is what we have always cautioned the government against. If the government decides that the PPP process wouldn’t work, that they still needed a developer and Mota Ingil’s has failed and cannot raise the funds, Mota Ingil’s is an international company and falls directly under article 185.

“The top five contractors in this country can do a good job as Mota Ingil’s can do, But the Minister says ‘No they can’t,’ I feel very sad for the Minister…so we are calling on the government, this country is illegitimate, Mota Ingil’s is touting this contract all over the world, trying to raise funds, this contract is not binding on the government. The Minister must come back to Parliament or do open competitive bidding or consider yourself as someone who has breached the law and would catch up with you in the future.”

As part of the contract, the release said the existing 19.5kilometre motorway is to be reconstructed and expanded into a two-lane dual carriageway for the freeway and a three-lane dual carriageway for the urban highway. The freeway will remain concrete surfacing whilst the urban highway will be in asphaltic concrete with paved shoulders.

The Tetteh Quarshie Interchange – Apenkwa Interchange (5.7km) is also to be reconstructed into a 6-lane dual carriageway with asphaltic concrete surfacing while the Tesano Junction – Neoplan Junction (2.5km) will be reconstructed into a three-lane dual carriageway in the asphaltic concrete surfacing.

Additionally, Mota Engil is to construct five new interchanges at Lashibi, Community 18 Junction, Teshie Link Junction, Dzorwulu Junction and Neoplan Junction to facilitate traffic movement at the junctions, remodel the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange to eliminate congestion, provide streetlights and construct toll booths.

The Portuguese construction company is also tasked with reconstructing the Apenkwa interchange, rehabilitating the Achimota Interchange and constructing 14 new pedestrian footbridges.

---starrfm