Ghana Start-Up Bill: SNV Ghana holds validation workshop at Ejisu

The SNV Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organization as part of its Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn) project has organized a validation workshop on the Ghana Start Up Bill for stakeholders at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

The bill which seeks to provide a framework, support and definition for all start-ups in the country is currently at the draft stage.

Speaking to this reporter on Monday August 9, 2021, the Business Development and Market Linkages Advisor for SNV Ghana Green Project Frederick Aquah said their aim is to support young entrepreneurs in the country hence the move to partner more stakeholders in coming up with such workshops.

He explained that the Green Project is a four-year action from the European Union, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ghana, SNV Netherlands Development Organisation and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

"SNV has been present in Ghana since 1992. Together with their national partners, they have contributed to economic, institutional, social and environmental development as well as poverty reduction in line with the policy priorities of the Government of Ghana and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with the focus their activities in three main sectors: Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

"SNV Ghana’s cross-cutting programme incorporates gender analysis to inform gender mainstreaming in their wide range of operations including advisory services, capacity building, knowledge networking, evidence-based advocacy and value chain development."

He added that the project aims at creating greater economic and employment opportunities for youth, women and returning migrants by promoting and supporting sustainable, green businesses in two selected regions in Ghana: Ashanti and Western.

The Media Coordinator for the Ghana Startup Bill Committee Solomon Agyei explained that the draft of the bill is been spearheaded by , Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs (GCYE), Ghana Start-up Network (GSN), Ghana Hubs Network (GHN), i4Policy and Private Enterprise Federation (PEF) with funding and technical support from GIZ Make IT.

Through this collaboration, a Technical Working Committee, made up of experts and the ecosystem enablers has been set up to champion the advocation action for the development and enactment of this Ghana Startup Act.

He added that the committee will continue to engage widely with all relevant stakeholders to come out with a draft Ghana Start-up Act which will among other things;

– set up an incentive framework for the creation and development of start-ups in Ghana to promote creativity, innovation and the use of new technologies in achieving a strong added value and competitiveness at the national, regional and district levels.

– provide the legal backing for business starting and promotion of start-ups for decent job and wealth creation, in accordance with SDG 8, among others.

The committee will then present its final work – the draft Ghana Start-up Act, to the NEIP and subsequently to the Ministry of Business Development, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Attorney General, Parliament of Ghana, and the Office of the President, after which they will run series of advocacy to ensure the Act is passed by Ghana’s legislature.