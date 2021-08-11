UTAG strike: Prof. Gyampo brands negotiation team of gov’t as incompetent

Secretary of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Prof. Ransford Edward Yaw Gyampo has branded the negotiation team of government as ‘incompetent’ after insisting that their attempts to reach a resolution to put a stop to its outfit’s strike action has been abysmal so far.

UTAG last week Monday commenced a nationwide strike over the failure of the government to improve the condition of service of its members.

Although they have since been in talks with a team from the government to settle issues in order to return to the lecture rooms, no agreement has been reached.

Speaking to Starr News, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has said although there is a way out for the impasse between UTAG and the government to be resolved, there has not been progress due to the incompetence demonstrated by the negotiation team of the government.

“I think there’s a way out in my view [but] some of us have called for an independent third party to intervene because as far as I’m concerned those who have negotiated on government’s behalf have been abysmal and demonstrated much incompetence,” the Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon said.

Prof. Ransford Gyampo added, “We have been negotiating since 2012 and today I heard there’s a meeting to discuss a roadmap to negotiation. They are not going to negotiate. I find it laughable…University teachers do not eat meetings and negotiations. We have gone through these negotiations for almost ten years, how many more years do you want us to negotiate? Tell us so we tell UTAG members so that we know we’re negotiating in perpetuity.”

In the latest development to the matter, the National Labour Commission (NLC) has secured a 10-day interlocutory injunction on the strike by UTAG.

Unperturbed, UTGA Executives have resolved to continue with the strike action unless their demands are met by the government.