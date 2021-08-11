Intensive Care, High Dependency Units to manage critically-ill Covid-19 patients overwhelmed - GMA

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has expressed worry over the rising death toll of Covid-19 patients as it confirms that the country’s Intensive Care Units and High Dependency Units are either full or overwhelmed.

From January to August 2021, Covid-19-related illnesses have claimed as many as 545 lives, a number that has underscored the troubled state of the fight against the pandemic in the country.

Speaking in an interview on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News, Dr. Justice Yankson who is General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association has lamented over how the country’s Intensive Care Units and High Dependency Units are full to capacity.

He said, as a result, the country’s fight against the Covid-19 has become difficult with these facilities unable to accommodate and treat more COVID-19 patients.

“What is clear at this point is that most of our severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients are beginning to see some struggle in terms of where to manage them. Most of our Intensive Care Units and High Dependency Units that managed a lot of these severe and critically ill Covid-19 patients are full and overwhelmed and it is not a good thing for all of us,” Dr. Justice Yankson noted.

Dr. Yankson further shared that the hike in Covid-19 cases and death can be related to the failure of people to report early to the health facilities for medical attention and needed help.

“What is happening is that there is also the rising number of deaths and we are beginning to see a lot more people dying all because of sometimes late reporting to the hospital or difficulty trying to get them to these High dependency units and the intensive care units so it is not a good thing,” the GMA Secretary said.

Currently, Ghana’s active Covid-19 cases stand at 6,922 and projected to clock 7,000 by the close of the week.