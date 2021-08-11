ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
11.08.2021 Headlines

Agenda 111: I’ll start cutting sods for hospital projects next week – Akufo-Addo

Agenda 111: I’ll start cutting sods for hospital projects next week – Akufo-Addo
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has said he will start cutting sods next week for hospital projects to begin under the government’s ambitious Agenda 111 project amidst the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Akufo-Addo said all that is needed for the smooth delivery of the projects have been done.

According to him, the lands for the projects have been secured, the contractors to execute them have also been selected, and funds have also been made available.

President Akufo-Addo made these known when he addressed the Chiefs and people of Berekum as part of his two-day tour of the Bono Region on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

8112021122308-0h830n4ayt-whatsapp-image-2021-08-10-at-5.45.18-pm-1024x683.jpeg

He added that the projects will be delivered to improve the healthcare infrastructure of the country.

“In the coming weeks, I will be cutting sods for the Agenda 111 hospital projects to begin. The lands for the projects have all been secured and the contractors for these projects have also been selected with funds made available. So from next week, everyone will see the commencement of the projects.”

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta gave a hint of the commencement of the projects during the mid-year budget review.

Presenting the 2021 mid-year budget review in Parliament on Thursday, July 29, 2021, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, disclosed that the government has decided to execute the initiative in two phases with the first phase, being the processes completed.

The second phase, which he says involves the construction of 88 district hospitals is expected to commence on August 17, 2021.

“Mr. Speaker, government and the project coordinating team have worked tirelessly on phase one, and I am happy to report that pre-contract works have now been completed for 88 sites for the district hospitals. Mr. Speaker, we expect to commence phase two (construction to begin) three weeks from now, from 17th August 2021,” the Minister announced.

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
COVID-19 death toll hit 545, active cases almost 7,000
11.08.2021 | Headlines
Sputnik V saga: Health Minister hasn’t breached any law to warrant prosecution – Afenyo-Markin
11.08.2021 | Headlines
FixingTheCountry Movement petitions IGP to arrest, probe #FixTheCountry leaders over alleged treasonous comments
11.08.2021 | Headlines
Health Minister is currently receiving 'slaps', he's suffering paaa – Akufo-Addo reveals
11.08.2021 | Headlines
Stop any affordable hosing project; audit those at Saglemi, Amasaman, Asokore Mampong abandoned to rot – Group to gov’t
11.08.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo commends Sunyani people for NPP's Election 2020
11.08.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo inaugurates $16 million 1D1F Tomato Factory in Berekum
10.08.2021 | Headlines
Sunyani: $200m water project to commence soon — says Akufo-Addo as he tours Bono Region
10.08.2021 | Headlines
20 million Ghanaians to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before 2021 ends — Akufo-Addo
10.08.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line