Agenda 111: I’ll start cutting sods for hospital projects next week – Akufo-Addo

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has said he will start cutting sods next week for hospital projects to begin under the government’s ambitious Agenda 111 project amidst the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Akufo-Addo said all that is needed for the smooth delivery of the projects have been done.

According to him, the lands for the projects have been secured, the contractors to execute them have also been selected, and funds have also been made available.

President Akufo-Addo made these known when he addressed the Chiefs and people of Berekum as part of his two-day tour of the Bono Region on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

He added that the projects will be delivered to improve the healthcare infrastructure of the country.

“In the coming weeks, I will be cutting sods for the Agenda 111 hospital projects to begin. The lands for the projects have all been secured and the contractors for these projects have also been selected with funds made available. So from next week, everyone will see the commencement of the projects.”

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta gave a hint of the commencement of the projects during the mid-year budget review.

Presenting the 2021 mid-year budget review in Parliament on Thursday, July 29, 2021, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, disclosed that the government has decided to execute the initiative in two phases with the first phase, being the processes completed.

The second phase, which he says involves the construction of 88 district hospitals is expected to commence on August 17, 2021.

“Mr. Speaker, government and the project coordinating team have worked tirelessly on phase one, and I am happy to report that pre-contract works have now been completed for 88 sites for the district hospitals. Mr. Speaker, we expect to commence phase two (construction to begin) three weeks from now, from 17th August 2021,” the Minister announced.