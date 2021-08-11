COVID-19 death toll hit 545, active cases almost 7,000

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), has claimed a total of 545 lives in Ghana almost eight months into 2021.

This implies that the number of COVID-19 related deaths, which stood at 335 at the end of 2020 has almost doubled in 2021. The death toll is currently at 880.

With regard to the active cases, by December 31, 2020, the figure was 905, but this has increased by over sixfold.

Updates from the Ghana Health Service COVID-19 dashboard show that, as of August 6, 2021, the active Coronavirus cases stand at 6,922.

Cumulatively, Ghana has since March 2020 recorded a total of 108,677 Coronavirus cases with 100,875 recoveries.

Health experts have raised concerns about the rising cases attributing it to the Delta variant and the general lack of adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols in Ghana.

As usual, the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions, the main hotspots, continue to lead the high number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana.

While Greater Accra currently has 3,158 active cases, the Ashanti Region follows directly with 1,513 infections.

Volta, Bono, and Bono East regions are emerging hotspots for Delta variant – GHS

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, recently disclosed that the Volta, Bono, and Bono East Regions, are emerging as new hotspots for Coronavirus infections, especially the Delta variant.

Per the latest update, Volta Region has 507 active cases, Bono Region, 263 and Bono East, 278.

The North East and Upper East Regions have the least number of active cases of four each.

“The current trajectory of cases with still low adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols pose a significant risk of a higher third wave.”

“Average cases per day is likely to increase with the attendant increase in severe and critical cases. The potential for a negative impact of the outbreak on all sectors is very high, therefore, aggressive efforts at reversing the trend are needed,” Dr. Kuma-Aboagye stated.

