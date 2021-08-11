ModernGhana logo
11.08.2021 Social News

Wife killer Okyere Baffuor wanted by Bibiani Police

The 28-year-old man who allegedly beats his wife and gave her urine in a used pack of Don Simon fruit juice to drink has been declared wanted by the Bibiani-Ahwiaso-Bekwai police.

Emmanuel Okyere Baffuor has been declared the key suspect in the murder of his 26-year-old ex-wife, Joyce Johnes Affi Jacika.

Joyce was found in a pool of blood covered with clothes on Friday afternoon in her parent's house at Degede in Bibiani.

There were multiple stabs on her body.

Preliminary investigations point to her husband who is on the run.

The late Joyce’s uncle narrated to ModernGhana News how Emmanuel used to beat his ex-wife to the point of death and forced her to drink his urine from a Don Simon used pack.

Even though he pleaded to the family of his late wife through their Christ Apostolic Church Pastor to beg her to return, Joyce was refused.

Upon persistent counselling from the pastor and family, she accepted to return to her husband which she wanted to inform their pastor but was murdered.

The family of late Joyce has officially informed Emannuel’s family of her demise.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

