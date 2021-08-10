Suicide of 10-year-old boy shocks Atonsu

Listen to article

The people of Atonsu in the Asokwa Municipal Area of the Ashanti Region are wondering what could make a 10-year-old boy take his own life.

George Boateng committed suicide on Monday, August 10 by hanging himself on a ceiling fan with a nylon net and his feet on a mattress.

Brother of the deceased, Yaw Akuoko Sarpong who reported the incidence to the Asokwa police expressed shock.

The Police indicated that a kitchen stool and a ladder were found at the scene.

The police have begun investigations.

The body of George Boateng has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.