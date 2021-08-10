ModernGhana logo
10.08.2021 Social News

Suicide of 10-year-old boy shocks Atonsu

The people of Atonsu in the Asokwa Municipal Area of the Ashanti Region are wondering what could make a 10-year-old boy take his own life.

George Boateng committed suicide on Monday, August 10 by hanging himself on a ceiling fan with a nylon net and his feet on a mattress.

Brother of the deceased, Yaw Akuoko Sarpong who reported the incidence to the Asokwa police expressed shock.

The Police indicated that a kitchen stool and a ladder were found at the scene.

The police have begun investigations.

The body of George Boateng has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

