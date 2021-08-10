Samira Foundation donates learning materials to 42 JHSs in Offinso North

The office of the second lady through the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) has donated over 84 BECE Provision Revision Peak books from 1990 to date to all the 42 Junior High Schools in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti region.

This according to the special assistant to the first lady madam Beatrice Brew is to help improve academic performances in the area.

Madam Beatrice who did the donation for the second lady stated that the recent low performance of pupils of Junior High Schools in the area has informed the decision to donate the books which cover all the subjects and teaching methods in the JHS syllabus as part of measures to reduce the menace in the area.

According to the Special assistant, Offinso North is part of the Schools that are benefiting from the package throughout the country.

District Chief Executive for the area Mr. David Kwasi Asare thanked the second lady for the kind gesture and advised teachers and students to take advantage of the donation to improve upon teaching and learning in the district

The District Director of Education, Mr. Michael also applauded the second lady's move to boost academic performances in the various schools adding that though the district has recorded low performances for some time now, teachers are doing their best to turn things around and assured the second lady the learning materials will be put into good use to improve upon the performances of pupils in the district.