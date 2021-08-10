197 farmers receive 28,000 cashew seedlings for PERD at Atebubu-Amantin

A total of one hundred and ninety-seven persons in the Atebubu-Amantin municipality has benefitted from the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) initiative so far this year.

This came to light at the commencement of the distribution of about 28,000 cashew seedlings expected to benefit 140 farmers across the municipality.

According to the Acting Atebubu-Amantin municipal director of the Department of Agriculture Mr. Stephen Aidoo, 12,370 polyclonal cashew seeds have earlier this year been distributed to 57 farmers made up of 46 males and eleven females in 7 communities in the municipality.

He said PERD which started in 2018, holds the key to the reduction in rural poverty and urged all to take advantage of the laudable initiative.

The regional director said 87,004 cashew seedlings went to 718 beneficiaries in 2019 whiles a total of 553 farmers received 99,720 seedlings across the municipality last year.

He thanked the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly for its continued funding of the initiative and the chiefs and people of Abamba for the provision of land for the project.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to government, the Assembly and the Department of Agriculture for the gesture and promised to take good care of the seedlings as they serve as a potential source of wealth to themselves and their families.